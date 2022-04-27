Eriksson Ek recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Eriksson Ek has been on a tear of late with eight points (five goals and three assists) in his last three contests after going scoreless in his previous seven. The 25-year-old center has been streaky, though he's had a breakout season offensively with 26 goals and 23 assists. Eriksson Ek will have two more games to reach the 50-point threshold.