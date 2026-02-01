Eriksson Ek scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Eriksson Ek has three goals and three helpers during a four-game point streak. The 29-year-old center is at 14 goals, 38 points (13 on the power play), 142 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-14 rating through 50 contests overall. He continues to play a big role in the Wild's top six and on the first power-play unit, so Eriksson Ek can be trusted in most fantasy formats as a reliable all-around producer.