Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Placed on IR
The Wild placed Erksson Ek (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 11 on Thursday.
Eriksson Ek has already been ruled out of Friday's matchup with Dallas and Saturday's game against the Lightning, so this move makes sense for the Wild in terms of roster flexibility. The 21-year-old forward will be eligible to return as soon as he's deemed fit to play.
