Eriksson Ek played through a knee injury he suffered during Wednesday's Game 6 win over the Golden Knights, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek's ice time went from 17:15 in Game 6 to just 14:45 in Friday's Game 7, which could have something to do with the banged-up knee the 24-year-old forward was playing on. Nonetheless, Eriksson Ek's injury won't require surgery, so he should be fully fit ahead of next season's training camp. The Swedish pivot finished the campaign with 19 goals, 30 points and 119 shots on net through 56 contests.