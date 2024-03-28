Eriksson Ek (lower body) will be in the lineup against San Jose on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek returns following a five-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. While the 27-year-old center has scored just one goal in his last 11 shots, while chipping in 29 shots, he did racked up eight assists over that stretch. In addition to slotting into a top-line role, Eriksson Ek figures to also be on the No. 1 power-play unit where he has notched 19 of his 60 points this season.