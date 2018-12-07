Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Plays sparingly in loss
Eriksson Ek saw just 10:20 of ice time Thursday night, failing to find the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to Calgary.
Eriksson Ek continues to struggle on the offensive side of things with just a goal and four points in 21 games this season. Bruce Boudreau has gone on record praising the young Swedish forward for his defensive work, but the 21-year-old offers very little down the other end which makes him an extremely risky option in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...