Eriksson Ek saw just 10:20 of ice time Thursday night, failing to find the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to Calgary.

Eriksson Ek continues to struggle on the offensive side of things with just a goal and four points in 21 games this season. Bruce Boudreau has gone on record praising the young Swedish forward for his defensive work, but the 21-year-old offers very little down the other end which makes him an extremely risky option in fantasy.