Eriksson Ek managed an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Eriksson Ek has a goal and four assists in six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 22-year-old also set a new career high with 17 points in just 36 appearances this season. The Swede has added 58 shots on goal, 64 hits and 30 blocked shots.