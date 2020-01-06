Play

Eriksson Ek managed an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Eriksson Ek has a goal and four assists in six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 22-year-old also set a new career high with 17 points in just 36 appearances this season. The Swede has added 58 shots on goal, 64 hits and 30 blocked shots.

