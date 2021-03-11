Eriksson Ek scored twice on four shots Wednesday in a 4-3 win over Vegas. He also won eight of 13 faceoffs (61.6 percent).

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the game, intercepting an errant Vegas pass in left faceoff circle and whipping a quick shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. He added his second goal six minutes into the middle frame, crashing the net to jam home his own rebound and give the Wild a 3-1 cushion. The outburst broke a five-game goal drought for the 24-year-old, who has lit the lamp a career-high 10 times in 24 contests.