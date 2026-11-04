Eriksson Ek scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Eriksson Ek stretched his point streak to six games with a goal early in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The center has amassed four goals and four assists during the streak. On the year, he's up to six tallies, nine helpers, 57 shots, 20 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 17 appearances. Eriksson Ek should remain productive as long as he's centering the Wild's top line.