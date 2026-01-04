Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Eriksson Ek continues to be on a good run of offense with seven goals and nine helpers over his last 14 outings. This was his third power-play point in that span, though he remains on the top unit and should make some noise as a net-front presence. Eriksson Ek is up to 11 goals, 32 points (10 on the power play), 125 shots, 68 hits and a plus-13 rating through 43 contests overall this season. Fantasy managers should have plenty of room for a 60-point center in most formats.