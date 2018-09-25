Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 preseason loss to the Stars.

It was the 21-year-old's first goal of the preseason. Eriksson Ek is expected to shoulder a bigger workload in his second full NHL season, but he's unlikely to see a significant role with the man advantage or in key offensive situations with Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu still ahead of him on the Wild depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories