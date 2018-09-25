Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 preseason loss to the Stars.

It was the 21-year-old's first goal of the preseason. Eriksson Ek is expected to shoulder a bigger workload in his second full NHL season, but he's unlikely to see a significant role with the man advantage or in key offensive situations with Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu still ahead of him on the Wild depth chart.