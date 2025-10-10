Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Eriksson Ek had a down season in 2024-25, scoring 14 goals, his lowest total since the 2019-20 campaign, though it's worth noting he only played in 46 regular-season games. His status as a top-six forward should continue to give him plenty of opportunities to produce, however, and he could top last season's scoring numbers if he stays healthy in 2025-26.