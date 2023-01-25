Eriksson Ek scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

After a quiet first period, Eriksson Ek opened the scoring early in the second after winning a race to the puck against Mikhail Sergachev from the Minnesota blue line and then deking Andrei Vasilevskiy out of his jock strap. Eriksson Ek extended his point streak to four games with the performance, and through 10 games in January he's piled up five goals and 11 points as the 25-year-old remains on course for a career-best campaign.