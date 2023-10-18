Eriksson Ek scored two power-play goals, the first being the game-winner, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

He also added 16 PIM, four shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. All five Wild tallies came on special teams, as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of shorties before Eriksson Ek and the power play got to work over the final two frames. It's the 26-year-old's second two-point performance in three games to kick off the season, and after amassing a career-high 61 points last year -- including 12 goals and 23 points with the man advantage -- Eriksson Ek's production could find another level in 2023-24.