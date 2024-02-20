Eriksson Ek put up three goals and three assists in Monday's 10-7 win over the Canucks.

With the Wild down 2-0 in the first period, Eriksson Ek opened the scoring for Minnesota on assists from Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov. The Wild eventually fell behind 5-2 in the second frame but Minnesota scored a flurry of goals from there, scoring six consecutive goals, including a hat trick by Eriksson Ek. The 27-year old center also added three helpers, four shots, one hit, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in 21:23 TOI. Eriksson Ek is now riding a five-game point streak, scoring seven goals and adding five assists over that span.