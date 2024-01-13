Eriksson Ek logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Eriksson Ek has three helpers over the last four games. He had been playing on the top line recently, but he was replaced there by Ryan Hartman for this contest. Eriksson Ek has gone nine games without a goal, an unusually long stretch for a player who excels at the net front. He's at 28 points (15 goals, 13 helpers) with nine of them coming on the power play, and he's added 155 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-7 rating across 41 appearances.