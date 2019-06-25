Eriksson Ek received a qualifying offer from the Wild on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek isn't a game-changing talent, but the 22-year-old center brings tremendous energy in a bottom-six role and has recorded point totals in the teens in each of the past two seasons. Every team needs affordable bottom-six guys like this, so it was prudent for the Wild to retain the Swede's rights with this move.