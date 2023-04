Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) hasn't resumed skating yet and is still being evaluated, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Eriksson Ek sat out Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Stars following a brief return to the lineup in Game 3. It still hasn't been determined yet if he will accompany the Wild to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday. If Eriksson Ek remains unavailable, Sam Steel could center the second line again.