Eriksson Ek is banged up according to coach Dean Evason, and is questionable against St. Louis on Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Eriksson Ek is pointless in his last two games, but has had a great start to the season, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists in 35 games. He is averaging a career-high 19:25 of playing time as well as a career-best 3:38 on the power play.