Eriksson Ek returned from an upper-body injury Saturday, recording two empty shots on goal and a hit over 10:27 of ice time in a 3-2 home win over the Avalanche.

It could take a little while for Eriksson Ek to get reacclimated considering he missed the previous six games with his injury. Known for his great hands and a scoring touch that had been on full display with Farjestads BK Karlstad in his home country before turning pro in 2016-17, Eriksson Ek is worth keeping tabs on, even though his transition to North American hockey hasn't gone as seamlessly as one would expect from a first-round pick -- Minnesota drafted the center 20th overall in 2015.