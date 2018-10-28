Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Quiet in return
Eriksson Ek returned from an upper-body injury Saturday, recording two empty shots on goal and a hit over 10:27 of ice time in a 3-2 home win over the Avalanche.
It could take a little while for Eriksson Ek to get reacclimated considering he missed the previous six games with his injury. Known for his great hands and a scoring touch that had been on full display with Farjestads BK Karlstad in his home country before turning pro in 2016-17, Eriksson Ek is worth keeping tabs on, even though his transition to North American hockey hasn't gone as seamlessly as one would expect from a first-round pick -- Minnesota drafted the center 20th overall in 2015.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Officially removed from IR•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Awaiting medical clearance•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Slated to skate Wednesday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Placed on IR•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Ruled out for weekend games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.