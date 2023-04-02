Eriksson Ek logged an assist, four shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek has served as a playmaker to Matthew Boldy's finisher over the last few weeks. In his last nine contests, Eriksson Ek has racked up a goal and 10 helpers. The 26-year-old center secured the first 60-point campaign of his career Saturday -- he's at 23 goals, 37 helpers, 244 shots on net, 117 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 76 appearances.