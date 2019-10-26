Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Ready for Saturday's contest
Eriksson Ek (lower body) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
After a three-game stint in the press box, Eriksson Ek will return to action. He's expected to slot in on the fourth line. Although he hasn't scored a goal and has just one helper, Eriksson Ek has registered nine shots on net, 11 hits and 12 blocked shots over seven games.
