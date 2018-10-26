Eriksson Ek (upper body) will suit up versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

In preparation of removing Eriksson Ek from injured reserve, the Wild shipped Jordan Greenway down to the minors to make room on the 23-man roster. Prior to getting hurt, the 21-year-old Eriksson Ek was averaging 11:43 of ice time while still looking for his first point of the season. The team will likely make his activation official on Saturday prior to puck drop.