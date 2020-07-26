Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) suited up for Sunday's practice, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek was forced to leave Thursday's scrimmage without citing a reason, casting some doubt on his availability for the start of the postseason. The Swede is expected to man a top-six role for the Wild to start the postseason, as he set new personal bests in goals (eight) and assists (21) across 62 games this campaign.
