Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) suited up for Sunday's practice, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek was forced to leave Thursday's scrimmage without citing a reason, casting some doubt on his availability for the start of the postseason. The Swede is expected to man a top-six role for the Wild to start the postseason, as he set new personal bests in goals (eight) and assists (21) across 62 games this campaign.