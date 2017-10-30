Eriksson Ek was sent down to the minors on Sunday, per the NHL transaction log.

After appearing in all nine games this season, Eriksson Ek will join AHL Iowa. This is a rather surprising move, as Eriksson Ek has spent nearly his entire professional career in the NHL and posted seven points in 15 games last season, while contributing a strong two-way game. The 20-year-old is on a two-way contract, and can be recalled at any time.