Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Reassigned to AHL
Eriksson Ek was sent down to the minors on Sunday, per the NHL transaction log.
After appearing in all nine games this season, Eriksson Ek will join AHL Iowa. This is a rather surprising move, as Eriksson Ek has spent nearly his entire professional career in the NHL and posted seven points in 15 games last season, while contributing a strong two-way game. The 20-year-old is on a two-way contract, and can be recalled at any time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...