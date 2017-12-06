Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Recalled from minors
Eriksson Ek was promoted from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Eriksson Ek has probably worn through at least one set of tires travelling back and forth between clubs. Whether the youngster actually cracks the lineup versus the Ducks on Friday remains to be seen, but at a minimum, he will provide some emergency forward depth during the rest of team's California trip.
