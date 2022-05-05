Eriksson Ek scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.
Eriksson Ek opened the scoring in the first period before scoring another 51 seconds into the second. He'd add an assist later in the period on a Kiril Kaprizov power-play goal. Eriksson Ek posted a career-high 49 points in the regular season with 26 goals and 23 assists.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Picks up two more points•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Another three-point effort Sunday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Records three points in victory•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Plucks apple in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Two goals, one assist in win•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Provides pair of helpers•