Eriksson Ek scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle.
Eriksson Ek snapped a seven-game scoring drought with a big game on Friday, with a pair of his points coming on the power play. Despite his recent slump, the 25-year-old center has a career-high 44 points with 23 goals and 21 assists.
