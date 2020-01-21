Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Registers pair of helpers
Eriksson Ek posted two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
The Swede has picked up the pace since returning from an injury -- he has nine points in his last 12 games. For the season, Eriksson Ek is at four goals and seventeen helpers in 42 contests. The 22-year-old has added 69 hits and 65 shots on goal. His first assist Monday came while shorthanded -- it was Eriksson Ek's first special-teams point of any kind in 2019-20.
