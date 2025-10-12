Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Registers two assists in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek posted two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Eriksson Ek has started the year strong with three points (all on the power play), five shots on net and three hits over two games. The 28-year-old is on the second line, but he could move up to the first line whenever head coach John Hynes needs to shuffle the forward trios. Eriksson Ek was limited to 29 points in 46 regular-season outings last season, but he was able to top 60 points in the previous two campaigns, so he should be a major part of the Wild's offense throughout 2025-26.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Pots PP goal Thursday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Looks healthy to begin camp•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Undergoing surgery•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Supplies two helpers•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Forces overtime Tuesday•