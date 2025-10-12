Eriksson Ek posted two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Eriksson Ek has started the year strong with three points (all on the power play), five shots on net and three hits over two games. The 28-year-old is on the second line, but he could move up to the first line whenever head coach John Hynes needs to shuffle the forward trios. Eriksson Ek was limited to 29 points in 46 regular-season outings last season, but he was able to top 60 points in the previous two campaigns, so he should be a major part of the Wild's offense throughout 2025-26.