Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Rejoining big club
Eriksson Ek was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.
As expected, Eriksson Ek's demotion was short lived, only lasting through All-Star weekend. The 2015 first-round pick has struggled mightily this season, posting just a single goal and seven points through 42 contests in Minnesota. While the young Swede certainly has offensive upside, currently he doesn't provide much in a fantasy setting.
