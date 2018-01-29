Play

Eriksson Ek was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.

As expected, Eriksson Ek's demotion was short lived, only lasting through All-Star weekend. The 2015 first-round pick has struggled mightily this season, posting just a single goal and seven points through 42 contests in Minnesota. While the young Swede certainly has offensive upside, currently he doesn't provide much in a fantasy setting.

