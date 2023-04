Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Stars, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Eriksson Ek wasn't skating as of Monday, so it's no surprise he's out of the lineup again. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday, which gives Eriksson Ek an extra day between contests, though it's unclear if that'll be enough time for him to be ready to play again.