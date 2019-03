Eriksson Ek (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, NHL.com's Harvey Valentine reports.

Eriksson Ek will miss a fifth straight contest Friday, and he remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to the lineup. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability, as he's only picked up 13 points in 53 appearances this season. Another update on the 22-year-old forward's status should surface once he's cleared for game action.