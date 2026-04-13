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Eriksson Ek (rest) won't play in Monday's game against the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek sat out Saturday's game against Nashville during rest purposes, and he'll miss a second consecutive matchup Monday. It's not yet clear whether he'll suit up for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Ducks, but he should at least return to action for the start of the playoffs.

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