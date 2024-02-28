Eriksson Ek had three hits and four shots on net in a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

After leaving Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, Eriksson Ek returned to his regular spot on the first line centering Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov. Eriksson Ek finished with four shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in 23:43 of ice time. If he continues to receive top-line minutes and maintain his current level of play, he could easily surpass his previous career highs and solidify himself as a valuable fantasy asset.