Eriksson Ek was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.

The 20-year-old barely lasted 24 hours in the AHL, and will likely rejoin the team for Tuesday's matchup against Winnipeg. Eriksson Ek will likely slot back into centering the third line as Zach Parise (back) and Charlie Coyle (leg) remain out, and should remain in the majors at least for the time being.