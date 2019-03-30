Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Returns with three hits
Eriksson Ek (lower body) had three hits in 15:02 during Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The Swedish center didn't find his way onto the scoresheet after missing seven contests, but he skated 1:45 more than his season average, indicating he is ready to resume his full role for the Wild. Eriksson Ek has 13 points and 104 hits in 54 games while playing pivot in the bottom six.
