Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Ruled out for weekend games
Eriksson Ek (upper body) will be out through the weekend which renders him a scratch for games Friday and Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Based on a long layoff in Minnesota's schedule following the back-to-back set, Eriksson Ek will have a solid week to continue rehabbing his injury before the Wild would consider activating him for a home game versus the Kings.
