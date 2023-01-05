Eriksson Ek contributed a goal in the Wild's 5-1 win against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring at 14:30 of the first period, which put him up to 13 goals and 29 points in 37 contests in 2022-23. He's well on his way to surpassing his finish of 49 points in 77 contests last season. It helps that the 25-year-old entered the game averaging 19:26 of ice time, including 3:39 on the power play.