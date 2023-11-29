Eriksson Ek scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring 2:41 into the first period, beating Jordan Binnington with a one-timer to give the Wild an early lead. The 26-year-old Eriksson Ek now has goals in three straight games and six tallies in 11 contests since the start of November. Overall, he's up to 11 goals and 18 points through 20 games this season in a top-six role in Minnesota.