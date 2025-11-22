Eriksson Ek delivered a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Eriksson Ek has cracked the scoresheet in four of the Wild's last six games, and this was the second time he recorded a multi-point performance in that span. The 28-year-old winger has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 22 games this season, and he looks to be on pace to surpass the numbers he posted in 2024-25, when he had 29 points across 46 regular-season contests.