Eriksson Ek scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Eriksson Ek needed just 25 seconds to open the scoring, redirecting a Matt Boldy shot past Dustin Wolf before assisting Quinn Hughes (upper body) goal later in the first period. The center reached eight goals and 15 assists this season, contributing to Minnesota's 13-game point streak. His established offensive responsibilities and ability to contribute across multiple fantasy categories make him a dependable option in most formats.