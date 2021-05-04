Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek scored at 3:36 of the first period, but the Wild held the lead for only 53 seconds. They wouldn't lead again until Jonas Brodin's goal with 1:06 left in the third period. Eriksson Ek saw his seven-game point streak end in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues, but it didn't take the Swede long to get back on the scoresheet. He has 18 tallies, 28 points, 112 shots on net, 94 hits and a plus-16 rating in 51 outings this year.