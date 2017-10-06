Play

Eriksson Ek scored a goal and had three shots on goal in 10:56 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Detroit.

Eriksson Ek made the final roster and begins the season as the center on the third line. He could get more power-play ice time if the first game indicates that he'll make a big leap in his second season. With four goals in 16 NHL games, he's shown an ability to find the back of the net.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories