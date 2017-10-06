Eriksson Ek scored a goal and had three shots on goal in 10:56 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Detroit.

Eriksson Ek made the final roster and begins the season as the center on the third line. He could get more power-play ice time if the first game indicates that he'll make a big leap in his second season. With four goals in 16 NHL games, he's shown an ability to find the back of the net.