Eriksson Ek (lower body) scored a goal on two shots and dished out five hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Eriksson Ek had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury, but returned Saturday and tallied his first goal of the year. The fourth-liner logged just over 15 minutes of ice time and led all players on either squad in hits. Eriksson Ek has just 17 career goals in 156 NHL games, so look elsewhere for help.