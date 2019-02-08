Eriksson Ek scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

After being recalled from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, Eriksson Ek made an immediate impact with his third goal of the campaign. The Wild's center depth will be tested with Mikko Koivu (knee) out for the season. Eriksson Ek only has eight points in 37 games this season, but he may succeed in a third-line role.