Eriksson Ek scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Eriksson Ek has five goals over his last eight outings, though he hasn't recorded an assist in that span. The center's tally Friday briefly gave the Wild a 2-1 lead. He's up to 13 goals, 20 points, 91 shots on net, 45 hits, 23 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 25 contests overall. He remains solid on the second line as well as featuring at the net front on the first power-play unit.