Eriksson Ek tapped in a goal off a nice pass from Brock Faber to cut the Rangers' lead to 3-2. He also recorded seven shots and two blocked shots in the contest. This goal marks Eriksson Ek's sixth goal of the season as he has started off the season red-hot with 11 points in 11 games. The Swedish forward should continue to skate on the Wild's third line and first power-play unit.