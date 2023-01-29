Eriksson Ek scored a goal on six shots, helping the Wild to a 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Eriksson Ek potted a power-play goal off a pass from Kirill Kaprizov in a scramble in front of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Swedish center has points in five of his last six games and goals in four of his last six games. On the season, Eriksson Ek has 17 goals and 39 points in 47 games.