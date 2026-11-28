Eriksson Ek scored two goals on five shots and delivered two hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Eriksson Ek registered his second two-goal performance in three games, continuing an encouraging stretch of offensive production that has seen him record multi-point performances in four of his last six appearances. The Swedish center provides a solid foundation for sustained scoring, while his willingness to play a physical game boosts his value in multi-category fantasy formats. Over that aforementioned six-game stretch, Eriksson Ek has racked up 11 points (six goals, five assists), 10 PIM, 24 shots on goal, 11 hits and five blocked shots while posting a plus-nine rating.